Punjab: Agitating Farmers Storm BJP Leader's Field; Uproot Saplings For Backing Farm Laws

As the agitation against the Centre's three contentious farm laws continues, the farmers under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Friday uprooted paddy saplings from a field belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harjit Singh Grewal at his native place in Dhanaula of Barnala district.

Farmers' Protest: Farmers uproot saplings from BJP leader's farm

As per the exclusive visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, the protestors, including women, can be seen entering the paddy field and damaging the saplings, planted In around one acre of land. The union leaders claim that they had only gone to talk to a farmer, who had taken Grewal's land on rent but some angry protestors damaged the saplings.

It is important to mention here that the union leaders had earlier appealed to farmers against working on Grewal's land as he has been actively speaking in favour of the agricultural reforms. “We had appealed to the farmer to not work on Grewal’s land. However, he transplanted the paddy. When we visited for a talk today, the mob abruptly uprooted the saplings. We have no personal vendetta against the BJP leader, but he should not use derogatory language against farmers,” said Balwant Singh Upli, a farmer leader.

Meanwhile, Jagseer Singh, another member of the union, said, “Farmers have already refused to take around five acres of his land on lease but he offered the land free to one farmer. The BJP leader wants to divide the farmers.”

Dhanaula station house officer Vijay Kumar said if the police receive any complaint, action will be taken after verification.

Farmers protest against the three farm laws

In August 2020, farmers began their protests against new agriculture laws proposed by Prime Minister Modi in several states including Punjab and Haryana.

This protest turned violent on January 26, when the protesting farmers on foot and in tractors broke barricades and moved to Red Fort and hoisted a flag adjacent to the national flag. Farmers had stated that they came to deliver a message to Prime Minister and that job is done.

In February, as the farmers protest at the Ghazipur border continued since November 2020, a group of local residents sat on a 'dharna' against the farmer agitation for blocking the roads and causing problems to people's mobility. On May 26, farmers marking 6 months of protest, had recalled that a lot had happened from holding several rounds of negotiations between the government and farmers to BKU leader Rakesh Tikait's emotional appeal. But, nothing has changed with respect to the Centre's decision on the withdrawal of the three farms law.

Centre in a fix over farm laws

The Modi-led government is ready to hold talks with farmers and agree on mutual terms but firm on not scrapping the three farm laws. But, due to this decision, the party has recently lost many state polls including the West Bengal Assembly elections. It performed poorly in Rajasthan's Sujangarh Assembly constituency in Churu district, Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections, and Haryana urban civic body elections.

MSP and farmers' protest

The country farmers have protested a long time to legalise MSP for all crops and remove the three farm laws. But, the government has stated that making Minimum Support Price (MSP) legal for all crops will put a burden of Rs 17 lakh crore on the government exchequer annually. The figure was calculated on the basis of the total production and MSP declared by the Centre for 23 crops that covered over 80 per cent of India’s total agricultural production.

(Image: Republicworld.com)