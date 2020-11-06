Punjab Agriculture University Displays Furniture Made From Stubble; Calls It Eco-friendly

Amid the rise in environmental problems caused due to stubble burning the Punjab Agriculture University in Ludhiana came up with a unique solution to reuse stubble. The University displayed furniture made out of paddy stubble and called it a solution to the stubble burning problem.

“Making furniture out of stubble is an alternative to burning it. It is also pocket-friendly,” said Anil Sharma, Head of Communication Department, Punjab Agriculture University.

Furniture made out of Paddy Stubble displayed at Punjab Agriculture University in Ludhiana.



Over 40,000 stubble burning incidents reported In Punjab this year

According to the data by Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), around 40,000 incidents of stubble burning have been reported so far this year, said GS Gill, Nodal Officer, Punjab Pollution Control Board on Wednesday. Last year there were 25,000 incidents of stubble burning, said Gill.

He further said that the incidents of stubble burning were reported mainly in Bathinda, Sangrur, and Tarn Taran districts. Around 20 FIRs have been registered and 49 cases are before the court, he said. Meanwhile, earlier in October, the Central government submitted before the Supreme Court that it is considering the creation of a permanent body by enacting legislation to deal with the annual air pollution issue in the national capital region arising from stubble burning in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Stubble burning in the neighbouring states has caused massive air pollution in the national capital.

(With ANI inputs)