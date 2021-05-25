Punjab: Ambulance Driver Killed In Oxygen Cylinder Blast In Moga, Investigation Underway

In an unfortunate incident, an ambulance driver lost his life after an oxygen cylinder exploded in Punjab's Kokri Vehnival village of Moga district on Tuesday. According to the ground reports accessed by Republic TV, two family members have sustained serious injuries and are getting treated in hospital. The oxygen cylinder exploded when the driver went to check it for the COVID-19 patient who was seated in the ambulance.

The incident took place when the ambulance driver Satnam Singh brought the patient from the hospital and went to check the cylinder, at family members' request. The cylinder was kept in the house and family members also went inside with the driver. as the COVID patient was on oxygen support. The critical coronavirus patient escaped unhurt as he was inside the ambulance.

Police investigation underway

To find the root of the cause, police have started an investigation on the matter. Deceased, Satnam Singh was working as an ambulance driver for the past 2 years and his family expressed deep shock upon learning about his death.

Several such incidents have come forward where people have lost their lives due to medical essential, oxygen cylinder blasts. In this current time of crisis, this surely comes as an additional matter of concern. More details are awaited on the matter as police investigation is currently underway.

Oxygen Cylinder blast incidents

On April 30, an oxygen cylinder had exploded in Uttar Pradesh leaving one dead and two others injured. The incident had taken place in Dadanagar industrial area in Kanpur city. CM Yogi ordered a probe on the matter. Earlier, in March one innocent life was lost as an oxygen cylinder had blasted in Maharashtra's Solapur district. At least three persons were killed and eight others injured in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on May 5 when an oxygen cylinder exploded while it was getting refilled. A total of 82 people lost their lives when an oxygen tank exploded in Ibn Khatib hospital of Iraq.

India currently is in dire need of oxygen and even though the situation has improved, the country still needs to operate with alert. The second wave of COVID-19 has loaded the healthcare facility with immense pressure and responsibility.