Punjab: Amid Gyanvapi Row, Sikhs & Muslims Confront Over Right To Pray In Rajpura Building

Following the Gyanvapi mosque row, a fresh controversy broke out in Punjab’s Rajpura as an old building claimed by Sikhs as Saryea is now being claimed as a mosque by Muslims. Confrontations began as people of the two communities laid claims over the same building. The local administration has now intervened in the matter and asked both communities to submit documents to support their claims.

Speaking about the claims made regarding the building, a local Muslim man, Abdul Sattar said that some people were making controversies to create disharmony in society. He informed that the Muslim community in the area have been coming for Namaz at the building for over two years. “Some people are trying to cause disharmony in the society,” Sattar said.

“We made an agreement with the people who were at the building two years ago. We have never caused a problem. We have prayed Namaz with love here. Nobody had a problem with us,” Sattar said. Further, he went on to lash out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government and said that the atmosphere in the state was being affected by ‘certain people’.

“There are some people who want to cause trouble in the city for their gains. We are telling the administration that we don’t wish to cause any disruptions to peace in the city. Punjab is one of the safest states. But, the effects of the atmosphere being created by the BJP government is affecting Punjab as well,” Sattar said while accusing the Centre of causing friction between two communities.

Hindu Group seeks permission to worship Hanuman idol inside Jamia Masjid

Meanwhile, in a similar development, activists in Karnataka have moved an application to the administration, claiming that the Jamia Masjid in Mandya was originally an Anjaneya (Hanuman) temple. Filing a memorandum with the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya, the group has demanded that the admiration allow worship of the Hanuman idol inside the Jamia Masjid.

In their application, the activists have claimed that the masjid was built on top of the Anjaneya Temple, similar to the Gyanvapi contention, and have cited alleged historical evidence.

