Punjab & Haryana HC Dismisses Woman's Plea Claiming Prince Harry 'vowed' To Marry Her

Prince Harry and his marriage with Meghan was discussed in Punjab & Haryana High Court in a remarkable case after a woman claimed that she had a conversation with the Duke of Sussex on social media who promised to marry her before reneging on the vow. However, the court rejected the woman’s plea and termed it a “day dreamer’s fantasy.”

As per Bar & Bench report, single judge Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan noted another possibility to woman’s claims. According to him, the woman might have had a conversation regarding marriage with fake ids that are often created on social media sites of famous personalities and hence, such conversations cannot be relied upon by the court.

"There is every possibility that so-called Prince Harry may be sitting in a Cyber Cafe of a village in Punjab, looking for greener pastures for himself," the Court said.

The petitioner and advocate appeared in person seeking legal action against Prince Harry along with directing the UK Police Cell to take action against the Duke of Sussex because the promise made to the petitioner remained unfulfilled. As per the report, it was also prayed that arrest warrants must be issued against the UK royal so that the woman can marry Prince Harry.

Did the woman ever travel to the UK?

In the notable case, the court inquired if the woman ever travelled to the United Kingdom and she replied negatively and noted that the conversation about marrying each other with ‘Prince Harry’ took place on social media. The woman also said that she sent messages to Prince Charles, the heir apparent to the British throne, regarding her engagement with his son Prince Harry. After listening to it all, the court ruled it out as “nothing, but day-dreamer’s fantasy.”

“I find that this petition is nothing, but just a day-dreamer’s fantasy about marrying Prince Harry. This petition, though very poorly drafted, both grammatically and lacking the knowledge of pleadings, speaks about some emails between the petitioner and Prince Harry, in which the person, sending the email, has stated that he promise to marry soon,” the order said.

Further, the court also noted that the printouts of woman’s so-called conversation with the royal were not true copies as some part of the chats had either been deleted or erased. Even though Prince Harry was involved in this case, Punjab and Haryana High Court said that in any case such chats cannot be relied upon as fake ids are common on social media sites. Thus, the court dismissed the plea and empathised with the petitioner.

“In view of the above, this Court finds no ground to entertain this petition and can only show its sympathy for the petitioner that she has believed such fake conversation to be true,” the order said.

Image Credits: PTI/AP