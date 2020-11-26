Punjab And Haryana HC Issues Notice To Khattar Govt Over Detainment Of over 100 Farmers

On Wednesday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court issued notice to the ML Khattar-led Haryana government in a habeas corpus petition seeking the release of over 100 farmers who were allegedly detained at midnight ahead of the proposed farmers' agitation towards Delhi. The Bench of Justice Sant Prakash was hearing the habeas corpus plea filed by petitioner 'Haryana Progressive Farmers Union - Sabka Mangal Ho'. The petition alleges that farmers were picked-up at midnight by Police across several districts of the state.

Farmers' protest

More than 1.5 months after the Centre passed the three Farm Acts, Punjab and Haryana farmers are protesting again and are marching towards Delhi for a showdown. The march comes after Centre's two rounds of talks with Farm unions have been inconclusive and a further round of talks is on the cards. In a dramatic escalation, Haryana Police on Thursday was seen firing tear gas shells on the protesters at the Shambhu border (Haryana-Punjab border) near Ambala while the farmers broke the barricades and tossed them from the bridge.

#LIVE: Big escalation in farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' march at Haryana-Delhi border; protesters toss barricades off bridge; police deploys water cannons & tear gas; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/mv8uyByUvD — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2020

Haryana: Farmers in large numbers gather near Karnal's Karna Lake area, to proceed to Delhi to protest against farm laws pic.twitter.com/uYuMQtjcVn — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2020

Previously on September 10, farmers had blocked the national highway, pelted stones on the police personnel manning the barriers in Kurukshetra. Haryana Police booked state BKU chief Gurnam Singh Charuni and 300 unidentified people for damaging public property and violating prohibitory orders. Farmers allege that these laws are "anti-farmer" and will "destroy the voice of farmers and leave them at the mercy of market forces", even as PM Modi assured that Minimum Sale price will exist and the laws are for the benefit of the farmers.

What are the Farm Laws?

The Centre promulgated three ordinances affecting agriculture. Agriculture foodstuffs including cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onions, and potato are to be deregulated while stock limits were to be imposed only under extreme conditions, under the amendment to the Essential Commodities act. The Farmers' produce trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act was to enable better price realisation for farmers by attracting investments - making the agriculture sector competitive.

Under the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm services ordinance, 2020, it provided a framework for the protection and empowerment of farmers with reference to the sale and purchase of farm products overriding all state APMC laws. State governments in Punjab, Rajasthan have passed laws annulling the Centre's laws.

