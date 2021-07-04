Punjab: Army Jawan Lynched To Death In Gurdaspur; Family Protests With Body

In a shocking incident, an army man was lynched to death by a mob at a Gurudwara in Punjab's Gurdaspur in the intervening night between the 1st and 2nd of July. According to reports, the army man was lynched on the suspicion of theft and was lynched by a mob that was led by the manager of the Gurudwara. The victim has been identified as GREF personnel Deepak Singh who was posted in Arunachal Pradesh.

Army man lynched in Punjab's Gurdaspur

As per reports, the Punjab police tried to rescue Singh but he succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. The victim's father, Onkar Singh has said that they got to know about the incident only in the morning and that two people at the Gurudwara killed his son. Onkar Singh has stated that they do not know the reason why he was killed. Following this, Singh's family staged demonstrations with his body and has demanded justice.

However, the protests were called off only after the Punjab Police agreed to investigate the case. The police has therefore registered a case under Section 302 and a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused. The police and Singh's father have informed that Deepak was killed by Gurjeet Singh and Dalbir Singh and others.

In addition, reports also stated that Deepak Singh's father informed that his son got off at the Amritsar Airport and was traveling to Pathankot by bus. However, he mistakenly got off at the Kahnuwan Chowk. However, Deepak called his father late at night and told him that he was beaten on the suspicion of theft. However, the call was cut off and subsequently, his phone was switched off. He had gone to the Gurudwara at around 11 pm in the night to drink water, his father added.

3 lynched in Tripura on suspicion of cattle theft

Earlier in June, three people were allegedly lynched in the Khowai district of Tripura on suspicion of cattle theft in the early hours on June 20, police said. Villagers of Namanjoypara had spotted a mini-truck heading towards Agartala, carrying five cattle, around 4.30 am, Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar said. They chased it and managed to stop the vehicle near North Maharanipur village, he said. The villagers started thrashing the three people on the mini-truck with "lethal weapons", and lynched two of them, while the other managed to flee, he said.

The mob got hold of the other person at Mungiakami, a tribal hamlet near North Maharanipur, and he was lynched there, the officer added. Police reached the two locations immediately and took them first to a nearby hospital and then to the Agartala Government Medical College where the attending doctors declared that they were brought dead, Kumar said. Those killed were identified as Jayed Hossain (30), Billal Miah (28) and Saiful Islam (18), all residents of the Sonamura subdivision in the Sepahijala district, they said.

With PTI Inputs