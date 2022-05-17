Punjab: As Farmers Continue Protest, CM Bhagwant Mann Assures Will 'fix All Issues'

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that he will fix all farmers' issues and asked them for cooperation. His reaction comes after farmers protested against the paddy sowing schedule and other demands.

On farmers' demand to meet him, Mann said, "That won't happen if they raise murdabad slogans. I have already called them for discussion. I have already said to provide MSP on various crops. I want to ask the farmers what am I doing wrong with Punjab?"

He added, "Protest is their democratic right. Our government is in dialogue with them. We will discuss issues together."

Punjab farmers sit on a protest near the Chandigarh-Mohali border

After being stopped from entering Chandigarh, Punjab farmers sat on a protest near the Chandigarh-Mohali border to press Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government with several demands, including beginning paddy sowing from June 10 and a bonus on wheat.

In an ultimatum to the government, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said if CM does not hold a meeting with them by Wednesday then they will move towards Chandigarh breaking barricades.

"It is the start of our struggle in Punjab and it will continue till our demands are met. Only 25 per cent of farmers have come here so far. More will come tomorrow. It is a do or die battle," said another farmer leader.

One of their demands includes a Rs 500 bonus on every quintal of wheat as yield has been dropped due to severe heatwave conditions. They are also against the government's decision to allow paddy sowing in stagged manner from June 18 to lower the electricity burden,

Farmers want the government to allow sowing paddy from June 18. They also demand notification issued for the MSP (Minimum Support Price) for maize and moong. They also want the government to decrease charges on the extension of electricity load from Rs 4,800 to Rs 1,200, uninterrupted 10-12 hours power supply and credit of outstanding sugarcane payment.