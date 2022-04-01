Punjab Assembly Unanimously Passes Resolution Demanding Transfer Of Chandigarh To Punjab

In a big development on Friday, the Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution calling upon the Union government to immediately transfer Chandigarh to Punjab. During the one-day special session of the state Assembly, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moved this resolution which was backed by all AAP, Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and BSP MLAs. Alleging that they were not allowed to complete their points raising objection to this resolution, BJP MLAs including the party's state unit president Ashwani Sharma staged a walkout before the voting.

The resolution read, "Chandigarh city was created as the capital of Punjab. In all past precedents, whenever a state has been divided, the capital remains with the parent state. Punjab, therefore, has been laying its claim for complete transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab. In the past, this House has passed a number of resolutions urging Central government to transfer Chandigarh to Punjab. For maintaining harmony and taking the sentiments of people into account, this house once again recommends to the state government to raise the matter with the Central government to immediately transfer Chandigarh to Punjab."

Taking to Twitter, Bhagwant Mann said, "Today a resolution was passed in the Punjab Legislative Assembly against the repressive policies of the Centre. For the rights of Punjab on Chandigarh, voice will be raised at every level. Injustice with Punjab, the land of warriors who put their chest first to take a bullet for the country, will not be tolerated."

New rules for Chandigarh bureaucrats

The latest resolution in the Punjab Assembly was triggered by the Centre's move to align the service conditions of all employees of the Union Territory of Chandigarh with the Central Civil Services. As per The Union Territory of Chandigarh Employees (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2022 notified on Tuesday, the conditions of service of persons appointed to services and posts in Group A, Group B and Group C in Chandigarh administration will be the same as the conditions of service of the persons appointed to corresponding services and posts in central civil services of the Centre. Moreover, the retirement age of the employees of this Union Territory was increased from 58 to 60.