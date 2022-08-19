Punjab: Basketball Player Falls Off Moga Stadium Roof To Avoid Rape Attempt; FIR Filed

In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old girl fell off the stadium roof allegedly resisting a rape attempt by three people in Punjab’s Moga district. The victim is a basketball player who went to the stadium for practice. After falling from the height of 25 feet, she sustained multiple fractures in her jaws, hands and legs. As per the sources, the victim is undergoing treatment and is not in a condition to narrate the statement to the police regarding the incident.

The incident took place on August 12 and did not come to light immediately as it seemed to be a suicide attempt by the girl.

Recently victim’s father came forward and filed a complaint with police stating that his daughter was raped.

Moga city police station SHO, Daljeet Singh informed, "victim's father said his daughter had gone to the stadium for practice and her friend identified as Jatin Kanda along with two person, allegedly tried to rape her at the stadium. When she resisted and tried to escape, he allegedly pushed her off from a height of around 25 feet, which seriously injured her in multiple places".

The Police have registered the case against three people under section (attempt to murder) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he added.

Human rights activist Brinda Adige spoke exclusively to Republic TV and stated "We know that sports person in our country has not got too much of respect or for that matter taken seriously. We are not aware of what this girl has gone through as she took such an unfortunate step just shows she would have been put through a lot of mental trauma. What about her coach for fellow teammates, Were they not aware of the things this girl was going through? 85% of the time rape is done by someone known to the victim otherwise why does she take the time to file a complaint? As a system and society, we need to take the blame. I hope the girl recovers soon and makes her statement and the perpetrators are punished."

(Image: Representational Image)