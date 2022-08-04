Punjab: Bhagwant Mann Govt To Bring New Policy To Provide Assistance To Punjabi NRIs

In a bid to address the issues of Punjabi Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab has revealed that it will soon come out with a new NRI-friendly policy to provide assistance to NRI Punjabis.

Punjab cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal chaired a meeting with senior officers of the NRI departments along with members of the NRI commission in Chandigarh on Wednesday wherein the draft of the new NRI policy was discussed.

NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that the Punjab government has launched a programme to connect NRI Punjabi youths with their roots, PTI reported. The Mann government will also start a scheme to give elderly NRI Punjabis free transportation to the state's historical sites and places of worship.

New policy for Punjabi NRIs

According to the minister of NRI Affairs, attempts are being made to create NRI Lok Adalats that operate similarly to civil Lok Adalats in order to address their problems. In these courts, he claimed, issues over property and marriage will be resolved immediately by mutual accord and given legal status.

Another significant decision made at the meeting was to request Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to assign a Punjab Civil Services level official to serve as a nodal officer in each district so that the concerns of the NRIs could be heard quickly.

It has also been planned to establish a rule to stop "girdwari" changes without NRI approval in order to bring relief to NRIs as there are many incidences of encroachment on NRI lands. It was also decided that a panel of lawyers from the Advocate General's office will be appointed to give legal assistance to the NRI Punjabis, PTI reported. "Punjabi NRIs will be able to take legal assistance from these lawyers if needed," Minister of NRI Affairs Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said on Wednesday, PTI reported.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in July in order to inform, educate, and raise awareness about the legal remedies available for victims the National Commission for Women (NCW) began a series of programmes on "NRI Marriages: Do's and Don'ts, A Way Forward" in several districts of Punjab. Notably, according to authorities, the programmes would educate victims of NRI marriages about their rights.

(With input from PTI)