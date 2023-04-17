Punjab BJP Leader Balwinder Gill Shot By Unidentified Attackers In Amritsar; Probe On

Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) SC Morcha general secretary Balwinder Gill was shot by some unidentified people at his residence in the Jandiala Guru area of Amritsar on Sunday, April 16. SSP for Amritsar Rural Satinder Singh and other senior police officers reached the spot to probe into the matter.

According to the officials, the BJP leader was shifted to the hospital for further treatment and his condition is out of danger. As per the sources, the incident took place on Sunday, when some unidentified people reportedly came on a bike and fired at the saffron leader, Balwinder Gill, outside the latter's residence in Amritsar.

Punjab BJP leader shot in Amritsar

According to the preliminary information, the police have registered a complaint and started a probe into the matter. The cops are scanning the CCTV footage of the area concerned to get a clue about the identity of the attackers who shot the saffron party's SC Morcha leader.

"He (Gill) was admitted to the hospital at around 10pm yesterday after he was shot. The bullet hit his chin, injuring his face; his lower bone is also fractured. He is out of danger," Dr Randhir, KD Hospital said in a statement on Monday.

BJP national secretary of Kisan Morcha Sukhminderpal Singh Grewal questioned the law and order situation in the state followig the attack on Gill. He took to his Twitter and said, "CM Bhagwant Mann Ji & DGP Punjab Police what is going on? You know well that BJP leaders are facing serious threats and are not safe in Punjab. Immediately security should be provided to BJP leaders in Punjab."

Responding to the attack on the BJP leader, Punjab Congress leader Pargat Singh slammed CM Bhagwant Mann over the "worsening" of the law and order situation in Punjab. "Today Balwinder Gill, a BJP leader, was shot by 2 People in Jandiala (Asr).He has been admitted & is in serious condition. The law & order situation in the state is worsening day by day& our CM Bhagwant Mann is busy in delhi with his MLAs & entire cabinet," he tweeted on Sunday.