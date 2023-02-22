Punjab BJP Leader Held For Using Abhorrent Language Against Women

A Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harjit Singh Garewal in Rajpura has been the subject of an FIR after being accused of using derogatory language towards women, said official on Wednesday.

A case under sections 294,506 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and an investigation has been initiated in the incident, informed the Police.

According to the Police, the FIR has been filed on the basis of a complaint filed by a person named Sandeep Chaudhary.

More details into the incident are awaited.