Punjab: BSF Recovers Drugs, China-made Pistol Near International Border; FIR Lodged

In a major drug bust in the state of Punjab, the Border Security Force (BSF) on August 25 recovered 3kg of drugs and a China-made pistol from near the India-Pakistan International Border in the Gurdaspur district. These recoveries were made while carrying out patrolling and searches. Following this, an FIR has been lodged in connection with the seizure, however, no arrests have been made so far.

The BSF informed that they recovered three packets containing 3.03 kg of drugs suspected to be heroin, one Chinese-made 30mm mouser, and a magazine. This recovery was made at around 7 pm on Thursday.

Punjab: 2 Gangsters arrested; Pistols & 2 Kg Heroin Recovered

This comes a week after the Punjab police arrested two gangsters in the Jandiala area of Amritsar district on August 17, following cross-firing and also recovered heroin from them.

As per the preliminary information, the police signalled a vehicle to stop at a checkpoint in the Jandiala area of Amritsar. Rather than stopping the car, the gangsters broke the barricades and ran away from the checkpoint, following which police chased them for 11 kilometres. As per officials, the gangsters started firing at the police party that was chasing them all along. However, the police soon nabbed the gangsters near Wadalajol drain. The gangsters are believed to be members of the Bhagwanpuria gang. Notably, the Bhagwanpuria gang has a close association with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi-- the alleged 'mastermind' of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder.

Image: Republic World