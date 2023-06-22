Punjab: BSF Recovers Drugs, Pak Drone As It Foils Smuggling Attempt

The Border Security Force on Thursday foiled a drug trafficking attempt in Jodhewal village of Fazilka district in Punjab. The incident happened during an early morning routine check and the security personnel recovered two packets of heroin and a Pakistani drone during the investigation.

Fazilka SSP Avneet Kaur told Republic: The recovery was made in a joint effort of Punjab Police with the BSF in border villages. Our investigation revealed that the drug consignment was being dropped by a Pakistani drone.

Soon after recovering the drone and the drugs consignment, the BSF along with the Punjab Police, launched a search operation in nearby areas to verify if there had been other drug consignments or dropdowns by Pakistani smugglers. The recovered drone is a Quadcopter of model DJI Matrice 300 RTK series.

Pakistani drone recovered at Punjab's border with two packets of heroin

(Credit: Republic)

The Fazilka Police have been trying to trace people in Punjab border villages who are reportedly in touch with Pakistani drug smugglers. The police say that they are also trying to find the delivery point of drug consignments as Pakistani drug smugglers have made Punjab a transit point for drug smuggling.