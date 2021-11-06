Punjab: BSF Recovers Heroin Worth ₹55 Crore Near Indo-Pak Border In Fazilka District

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday recovered 11 kg of the suspected heroin from Abohar in Punjab's Fazilka district near the Indo-Pakistan border. According to BSF, the narcotics is worth around Rs 55 crores in the international market.

The narcotics substance was recovered from the agriculture field on the Indian side while conducting operational duties.

"On 06th Nov' 2021, Border Security Force troops, while conducting operational duties on border recovered contraband item suspected to be Heroin (Gross weight - appx 11 Kgs) from the agricultural field on the home side of BS Fence, in the area of responsibility of 52 Bn BSF, Abohar Sector," the Border Security Force (BSF) said in a statement.

Increasing use of drones by Pakistan

As security forces continue to foil infiltration attempts by Pakistan, Islamabad has been increasing using aerial drones to smuggle narcotics and arms onto Indian soils.

Last month, BSF seized 1.1kg heroin worth Rs 6 crores from Anaritsar near the international border. The BSF had stated that drugs were dropped by Pakistan using a drone. On intercepting the drone near the Indo-Pak border, the border guarding organisation fired upon the object following which it flew back to Pakistan. Earlier in October, similar techniques were adopted by Pakistan to drop an AK47 rifle along with another payload in Jammu and Kashmir's Sounjana area.

Last month, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had extended BSF's jurisdiction in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam subsequently giving them the power to conduct searches, arrest suspects in-depth inside these states. Now, BSF is authorised to take steps up to an area of 50 km inside Bengal, Punjab and Assam.