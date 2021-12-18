Punjab: BSF Shoots Down Drone In Ferozpur Region Of Indo-Pak Border; Search Ops Underway

A drone was shot down by the Border Security Force in the Ferozpur sector of Indo-Pakistan international border in Punjab. The BSF tracked and shot down the drone on Thursday morning. The drone shot down is a recce hexacopter possibly used to survey the area.

The BSF fired upon and brought down a hexacopter on Saturday morning. The drone was spotted hovering over the area covered in thick fog due to the low temperature. The drone was brought down by alert troops of BOP Wan, Ex-103 Bn, Amarkot after spotting it at a distance of approximately 300 metres from IB and 150 metres from B S Fence. Following the downing, top officials of BSF reached the spot and a massive search operation was launched.

The forces are doing a thorough search in the region as there is a possibility of a weapon drop or drug drop happening there due to the foggy weather condition which obstructs the visibility of the forces on duty. Meanwhile, the recovered drone has been found to be made in China. BSF troops have once again foiled the attempt of trans-border criminals by downing the drone. The drone model seems to be similar to the one received in Kathua earlier last week.

There remains a possibility that it is a recce drone as nothing has been recovered so far by the forces. The BSF is still carrying searches along the international border as similar drones were found to be dropping drugs and weapons into the region in Kathua and other regions in Jammu.

The forces have also briefed Additional Director General, Western Command Narinder Singh Jamwal. He is now looking into the matter himself as the drone spotting comes as a major threat, just months ahead of the upcoming Punjab elections.

BSF launches search operations in Kathua after suspected drone movement

Earlier last week, the Border Security Force, along with the Jammu and Kashmir police launched a search operation in the Kathua district after a suspected drone was heard hovering in the Chadwal area along the international border. To rule out any possibility of weapons or Narcotics drop by the suspected drone, a search operation is being carried out by BSF and the special operations group of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Ahead of this, a drone was spotted near the Sundergarh village of Amritsar along the Indo-Pak border that was pushed back by the BSF after firing. BSF personnel were patrolling at BOP Sundergarh in the Ajnala sector of Amritsar. On the intervening night of November 30 and December 1, the soldiers heard the sound of a drone firing 5 rounds towards it.

After driving away from the drone, the jawans have launched a search operation in a village named Sundergarh, but nothing was recovered. It is anticipated that the Pakistani drone has returned after dropping a consignment of weapons or drugs in the Indian border area.

Earlier, the Director-General of BSF Pankaj K Singh had also raised concern over the increased drone activities in the border regions. He claimed that there have been cases of 67 drones moving across the Indo-Pak border in recent times.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD