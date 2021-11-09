Punjab Cabinet Approves Rs 5.50 Per Cubic Ft Rates For Sand, Gravel

The Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday decided to approve the rates of sand and gravel at Rs 5.50 per cubic with Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi claiming that his government will provide these minor minerals at cheaper rates to the people.

Addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting here, Channi said it has been decided to keep the rates of sand and gravel at Rs 5.50 per cubic feet.

He added that the current government rate of Rs 9 per cubic feet is still expensive.

"We have decided to keep it at Rs 5.50 per cubic feet," said Channi, who chaired the Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet, which met here under the chairmanship of Channi, approved the Punjab State Sand and Gravel Mining Policy, 2021.

According to the policy, sand and gravel will be provided to the public at Rs 5.5 per cubic feet at mining sites, including loading charges.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu congratulated Channi for fixing the rate of sand and gravel at Rs 5.50 per unit but also stressed on augmenting the state's resources.

"It had been my wish that the rate of sand should be fixed. I have been saying that the day the rates of sand are fixed, the mafia will die," he said.

He added that to sustain the amenities that the state government was providing, the state's coffers should be strengthened while stressing on the policies for sectors like sand and liquor for achieving the state's financial stability.

"The CM today climbed the first step, such a history is created that it will be for the first time that sand rates will be fixed," he said.

"However, I want to take it forward. I want the stockyard be built (for sand and gravel). There is nothing called the sand mafia. It is the transport mafia. Sand goes in trucks and if it goes in government trucks from the stockyard then it can be checked," he said.

He accused the previous Akali government of collecting pittance from the sand and gravel sector for 10 years.

From the party side, Sidhu assured his "110 per cent" cooperation to the CM and all others.

According to the new mining policy, the land owner or possessor can dispose of ordinary earth extracted during the levelling of their agriculture fields up to 3 ft.

Removal of any minor mineral by the land owner or panchayat is allowed for meeting their land-filling requirements and for their bona-fide requirements including religious and development activities, according to an official statement.

Further, the royalty rate of ordinary clay and ordinary earth shall be decreased from Rs 10 per tonne to Rs 2.50 per tonne.

Notably, the mineral concessions of sand and gravel mines in Punjab have been awarded through e-auction to the various concessionaires in accordance with the Punjab Sand and Gravel Mining Policy, 2018.

Quantities to be mined were fixed at 350 lakh tonnes per annum.

With this policy, the government had fixed the pit head selling price of sand and gravel at the rate of Rs 9 per cubic feet (cft), including loading charges.

The average sale price of the sand and gravel in various cities of Punjab varies from Rs 20 per cft to Rs 35 per cft depending upon distance from source to destination.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)