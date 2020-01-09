Punjab Assembly To Hold Special Session To Ratify Extending SC/ST Quota

The Punjab Assembly will hold a Special Session on January 16-17 for ratification of the Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill 2019, for extending SC/ST quota, (excluding Ango-Indians,) in the House by another 10 years, and to take up any other important business.

The decision was taken on Thursday by the Punjab Cabinet, at a meeting which was chaired by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. The Cabinet decided to recommend to the Governor to summon the 10th session of the House under Article 174 (1) of the Constitution of India, according to a spokesperson.

Read: Punjab CM praises Indian Couple providing free meals to victims of Australia bushfires

The Cabinet authorized the Chief Minister to approve the address by Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore, with which the special session will commence on January 16 at 10.00 AM.

On January 17, after obituary references, a resolution would be placed for ratifying the amendments in the Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill, 2019. The House would adjourn sine-die after the proposed legislative business on the same day, said the spokesperson.

It was further decided that the Cabinet will meet on January 14 to approve various Bills that will be placed before the House during the special session. Meanwhile, to check delays and speed up implementation of various projects and schemes in the state, the Punjab government has decided to establish an empowered committee of Ministers, who will have the powers to take all necessary decisions relating to the same.

The decision was taken here on Thursday by the Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. With the Chief Minister as chairman, the Committee will have Local Government Minister and Finance Minister as its Members and the Minister Incharge of the concerned department as its Co-opted Member.

On the suggestion of the Chief Minister, who pointed out that many issues that come up in project implementation are SC-related, the Cabinet also approved the inclusion of the senior-most SC minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot as a member.

Read: 'BJP will have to pay heavy price for stubbornness on CAA': Punjab CM Captain Amarinder

The meetings of the empowered committee would be attended by the Chief Secretary and Administrative Secretaries of the concerned departments, besides Chief Principal Secretary to CM, Principal Secretary to CM and Principal Secretary Finance.

The committee will meet every week, at least for the first six months, and the concerned administrative department would put its agenda of schemes and projects to the Chief Minister through its Minister In-charge, for further placing it before the Empowered Committee for consideration.

The agenda of the empowered committee would be circulated to all concerned departments in advance, and they would be provided an opportunity to present their views in the meeting of the committee before a final decision is taken. Once a decision has been taken by the empowered committee, the concerned administrative department shall not be required to send any reference or proposal to any other department, including the Departments of Finance and Personnel, for any further approvals. It shall be incumbent upon the concerned administrative departments to ensure compliance of all decisions of the empowered committee.

Read: Punjab amends building bye-laws to boost infrastructure

The administrative department would be required to give specific timelines for completion of projects and schemes or assigned tasks, and it would submit its progress report thereon to the empowered committee.

The very first item on the agenda of each meeting of the empowered committee would be to review the progress of decisions taken by it in the previous meetings, and discuss bottlenecks, if any.

All decisions to be taken by the empowered committee shall be placed before the Council of Ministers, for their information, from time to time.

Read: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh targets Akali Dal, asks them to leave NDA