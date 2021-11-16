Punjab Cabinet To Pay Obeisance As Kartarpur Corridor Reopens Ahead Of Gurupurab

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi welcomed the Centre's decision to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor with open arms. The CM hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that this step was 'laudatory' and would further fulfil the aspirations of millions of devotees deprived of the 'Darshan Didare'. Stating the same, CM Channi stated that this entire cabinet would pay its obeisance as part of the first delegation after the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor for devotees ahead of Gurupurab.

#PunjabCabinet to pay obeisance at Sri Kartarpur Sahib on November 18 as part of first delegation, says Chief Minister @CharanjitChanni while welcoming the decision of GoI to reopen the Corridor ahead of Prakash Purb of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. pic.twitter.com/v1ThrEYtWs — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) November 16, 2021

CM Charanjit Singh Channi stated the same at an event that was held to commemorate the death anniversary of Congress leader Sardar Santokh Singh Randhawa, who was a close aide of the former. Cabinet Ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Aruna Chaudhary, MLAs Kuldeep Singh Vaid, Parminder Singh Pinki, Davinder Singh Ghubaya, Kulbir Singh Zira, Amit Vij, Darshan Singh Brar, Pritam Kotbhai, former Punjab Minister and current Chairman Punjab Agro Industries Joginder Singh Mann were present.

CM Channi thanks PM Modi for listening to 'Nanak Naam Leva Sangat'

To mark the death anniversary of the former Punjab Minister, CM Channi paid his last respects to Congress stalwart Sardar Santokh Singh Randhawa. It is pertinent to note here that CM Channi had joined the Congress as a primary member when Sardar Randhawa was President of Punjab Congress. Paying floral tributes to Randhawa, CM Channi stated that the life of this legendary leader was a source of inspiration for millions of people.

Earlier, CM pays tribute to former Punjab Minister and Congress stalwart Sardar Santokh Singh Randhawa father of Deputy CM @Sukhjinder_INC pic.twitter.com/uUkieSMhn4 — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) November 16, 2021

While addressing the gathering, the Punjab CM was gratified by PM Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah's decision to reopen the corridor. The Punjab CM said that this was a joyous occasion for the entire Punjabi community in general and Sikh brethren in particular, further adding that his entire Cabinet would pay obeisance at Kartarpur Sahib on November 18.

My cabinet will pay obeisance at Sri Kartarpur Sahib as first delegation on Nov 18 after reopening of #KartarpurCorridor ahead of Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji. Also, thanks to the PM @narendramodi ji & HM @AmitShah ji for fulfilling demand of 'Nanak Naam Leva Sangat'. — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) November 16, 2021

Kartarpur Corridor

The Kartarpur corridor provides a visa-free border crossing for pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan. It links the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak, to the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. The pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: PTI