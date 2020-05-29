Punjab To Cancel Shramik Special Trains Even As Stranded Migrants Protest: Sources

In a big development on Friday, sources said that the Congress government in Punjab has decided to stop Shramik special trains, adding that plan may be revisited later. Sources also said that the Punjab government has taken the decision claiming that the demand for trains has been reduced. Earlier on Thursday in a major relief to migrants, the Supreme Court said that train or bus fare will not be charged from migrant workers and the Railway fare will be shared by states.

Earlier in the day, migrant workers in Amristar protested against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh after the train they were scheduled to board to return to their native place got cancelled. While speaking to news agency ANI, a migrant said that on Thursday, their health screening was done and they boarded a bus only to be informed later that their train has been cancelled. "We are forced to stay on the road now. We request the Government to send us home," he said.

अमृतसर: ट्रेन कैंसिल होने पर प्रवासी मज़दूरों ने हाईवे पर पंजाब सरकार के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। एक मज़दूर ने बताया,'कल हमारा मेडिकल टेस्ट भी हो गया था।हम लोग बस में बैठे लेकिन फिर बोला गया कि ट्रेन कैंसिल हो गया है,हम लोग का कमरा भी खाली करा दिया है,हम लोग रोड पर रह रहे हैं।' pic.twitter.com/wQUu72YmiD — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 29, 2020

Revised guidelines for domestic passengers

Three days after domestic flight services resumed in the state, Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government revised the guidelines for domestic passengers. The new guidelines issued on Thursday states that there will be no COVID test for all passengers arriving at the airport and railway station. It has now said that only symptomatic passengers will be tested for COVID and 14-days home quarantine is mandatory for all passengers instead of institutional quarantine.

Punjab's Covid-19 tally

As per medical bulletin by the state health authorities on Thursday, the death toll in the state stood at 40 and there were 172 total active cases in the state. Twenty-eight coronavirus patients were discharged on the day from hospitals in Jalandhar (13), Amritsar (9), Gurdaspur (3) and Sangrur (3), as per the bulletin. With the recovery of these patients, the figure of cured persons in the state rose to 1,946.

Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 354 coronavirus cases, followed by 233 in Jalandhar, 176 in Ludhiana, 156 in Tarn Taran, 133 in Gurdaspur, 114 in Hoshiarpur, 115 in Patiala, 106 in SBS Nagar, 104 in Mohali, 94 in Sangrur, 66 in Muktsar, 62 in Faridkot, 61 in Rupnagar, 59 in Moga, 57 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 47 in Pathankot, 46 in Ferozepur, 42 each in Fazilka and Bathinda, 36 in Kapurthala, 32 in Mansa and 23 in Barnala. A total of 78,014 samples have been taken so far in the state, of which 70,871 samples tested negative and reports of 4,985 samples are awaited, the bulletin added.

