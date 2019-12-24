Punjab Chief Minister Targets UP Government For Stopping Rahul-Priyanka's Convoy

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday condemned Uttar Pradesh government’s action in stopping Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi from crossing into Meerut to meet the families of the victims who were killed in the anti-CAA protests.

Terming it as an uncalled for action, the Chief Minister slammed the UP government for the spate of curbs it has imposed on the opposition and citizens protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the states. +

Adding further, he also stated that Rahul and Priyanka were not traveling to Meerut for protest but to share the grief of the kin of those killed in the recent police excesses on protestors. The reports also further suggested that Congress leaders had even offered to go in groups of three but were prevented from entering Meerut.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab Chief Minister had also taken to his official Twitter and had strongly condemned the UP Government's decision to stop Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi from traveling to Meerut.

'Protesting a democratic right'

"Protesting is a democratic right of every citizen of India but the Uttar Pradesh government has been acting in a draconian manner to crack the whip on protesting citizens as if they were terrorists or gangsters," said Captain Amarinder, citing instances of protestors being killed or arrested in police action. Adding further he said, " such extreme reaction from a democratically elected state government speaks of vindictive politics against a particular community, which strikes at the very foundation of India’s constitutional ethos."

The Punjab Chief Minister also urged the Uttar Pradesh government to exercise restraint in dealing with the situation triggered by the anti-CAA protests. “As leaders of elected governments in States, it is our duty to maintain law and order, but the Constitution does not give us the mandate to use excessive violence to counter-protests,” he added.

He also stated that it was important for the citizens to ensure that they do not cross the line and keep their protests peaceful. He also stressed on how damage to national property is not the answer to any problem and urged people to not vent their anger on public property.

