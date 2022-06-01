Punjab: Clashes Take Place In Amritsar's Khalsa College, 2 Sustain Bullet Injuries

In another incident of rising gun culture in Punjab, clashes erupted between students of the Amritsar Khalsa College on Wednesday. As per sources, the two student groups entered into a heated argument outside the gates of the college following which one side opened fire. Two people sustained bullet injuries during the incident.

Eyewitnesses have revealed that interventions were attempted by passersby who tried to break away the two groups, however, they were in turn manhandled. When the Punjab Police reached the spot, the warring groups fled the scene, leaving behind those injured. The police are looking into identifying other members of the groups. How the college students were able to procure the weapon is also being looked into. The injured are currently being treated in an Amritsar hospital.

Dispute regarding a photo of a girl: DCP

Speaking to reporters, DCP Amritsar Rashpal Singh revealed that the fight allegedly erupted over a girl's photograph. The police are analyzing CCTVs to ascertain more facts in the case, he affirmed. "We are starting our investigation. The injured have been identified as Lovepreet Singh and Gursimran natives of Batala. Two people came and some argument erupted. Shots were fired and two people were injured. We can't say anything more, we need to probe the matter first," said the DCP.

He added, "There is nothing wrong with the atmosphere in Punjab, we will not let it get spoiled. It is a routine crime amongst children. An argument happened over a girl's photo. Which is why shots were fired. We are looking at CCTVs."

Just days ago, nearly 40 rounds of shots were fired at top Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala by unidentified gunmen in the Jawahar Ke village. The 28-year-old youth icon lost his life in the incident. An SIT comprising SP investigation Mansa Dharamveer Singh, DSP Investigation Bathinda Vishawajeet Singh, and Incharge CIA Mansa Prithipal Singh has been formed to ensure a speedy and effective probe. The role of alleged gangsters such as Canada-based Goldy Brar and his associate Lawrence Bishnoi are under the scanner.