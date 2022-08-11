Punjab CM Accepts Resignation Of V-C Asked To Lie On Dirty Bed; No Action Against Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accepted the resignation of Dr Raj Bahadur, the Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences on Thursday. Dr Raj Bahadur had submitted his resignation to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann citing 'humiliation' at the hands of state's Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra. Dr Raj Bahadur was allegedly forced to lie on a dirty mattress at a hospital by Jouramajra. It happened last month when Jouramajra was on an inspection of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, which comes under the university.

A video that circulated on social media of the incident showed Chetan Singh Jouramajra placing a hand on Dr Raj Bahadur's shoulder as he pointed towards the "damaged and dirty condition" of a mattress at the hospital. The minister was then seen allegedly forcing the Vice Chancellor to lie down on the same mattress. While Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation has been accepted, no action as yet has been taken against Chetan Singh Jouramajra.

No action Punjab Health Minister even as Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation accepted

Last week, after the incident, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanded the immediate dismissal of Chetan Singh Jouramajra from the post of Punjab Health Minister. In a statement, the IMA highlighted how Dr Raj Bahadur was a learned academician and well-respected Doctor and has done great work for the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences.

Condemning the 'derogatory action' by the Health Minister, the voluntary organisation of physicians in India called it a humiliation 'not just for Dr Raj Bahadur but entire medical fraternity' in the country.

"IMA demands an immediate unconditional apology and resignation from the Health Minister of Punjab for his misbehaviour. IMA appeals to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Punjab to immediately intervene and take necessary action against the Minister immediately," the statement read.

While Jouramajra was not removed from the post of the Punjab Health Minister, he did not come forward to apologise either. Instead, his ministerial colleague Fauja Singh Sarari sought an apology on his behalf. "The minister of the state is there to give respect and not to insult. I apologise on his behalf, there should be no interference or pressure by the political leaders on the officers," Sarari said.