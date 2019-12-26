Shocked At Your Double Standards On CAA: Punjab CM Demands Clarification From Akali Dal

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday has slammed the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for their "double standards" on the issue of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He has also asked the party to clarify their stand on support to the BJP, of which they are allies at the Centre.

"The SAD had supported the ruling NDA's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Parliament, but had since come out with conflicting statements on the legislation, as well as the National Register of Citizens (NRC)," he said, criticizing the Akalis for misleading the people on these issues.

'SAD playing a double game on CAA and NRC'

Reacting to the recent statements of SAD President Sukhbir Badal and Rajya Sabha member Naresh Gujral seeking inclusion of Muslims in the CAA, the Punjab CM said it was patently obvious that the Akalis were playing a "double standards" in the matter. It was clear, he said, that the SAD leaders had decided to backtrack on their earlier stand in view of the public protests and backlash triggered by the CAA and the NRC. Captain Amarinder also took to Twitter to voice out his opinion slamming the Akalis.

Shocked at your double standards @Akali_Dal_ on #NRC & #CAA. People want clarification from you on your relations with @BJP4India. You are their allies at Centre and even supported #CABBill2019

in Parliament but have been criticising the Act since then. pic.twitter.com/PSiOJzj9tW — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 26, 2019

On Monday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state chief and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann also alleged that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal is playing a double game on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the party should clear its stand on the new citizenship law.

Nation-wide protests against CAA

The protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act have grown into a countrywide movement in the weeks since the legislation was passed by Parliament. On Thursday, the Left parties on Thursday have called for a week-long protest from January 1 to 7 against the CAA, NRC, NPR, and "mounting miseries of people due to economic slowdown." Critics of the policy have been saying that it is anti-Muslim and discriminatory, but the government has denied that.

READ | Amarinder Singh urges Delhi CM, Shah & PM to take control of situation in Delhi over CAA

READ | Jharkhand poll outcome rejection of BJP's 'divisive politics': Amarinder Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also said that there's been no discussion on pan-India NRC -- a citizenship verification drive that is also being opposed by protesters -- thought Home Minister Amit Shah had said earlier that the register would be implemented nationwide. The Act grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

READ | Punjab CM Amarinder Singh blames previous government for slowdown in economy

READ | Punjab CM Amarinder on CAA: 'Imposing Section 144 and detaining protesters wrong'

(With agency inputs)