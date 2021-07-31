Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Conducts Aerial Survey Of Flood Affected Regions

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday, July 31, conducted an aerial survey of the Ghaggar river to have an on-spot assessment of the situation in view of the recent heavy downpour and rising water levels. The CM assessed the damage to crops and other assets due to flooding caused by a breach in the Ghaggar river following torrential rains. He has also sought a report from the district administration of Patiala and Sangrur.

The recent rain has affected agriculture fields in several villages of Moonak in Sangrur district, damaging crops over thousands of acres. The river also swelled to danger marks, giving tough times to farmers.

Earlier, six evacuation centres were set up in Dera Bassi for people living in the low-lying area near the river. Flood control helplines- 0172-221-9505 and 0172-221-9506- have also been set up, officials said.

The river that passes through four states- Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan, is flooding due to heavy showers in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab. Cloud busts in Himachal Pradesh have prompted flooding in several rivers.

Every year, the Ghaggar river gets impacted by the Monsoon. Last year too, Captain Amarinder Singh had conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas.

Panchkula imposes prohibitory orders

Earlier this week, two children were trapped in the heavy current of the Ghaggar river in Haryana's Panchkula district. However, they were rescued by locals. The flooding was caused due to heavy showers in the districts of Panchkula, Mohali and Chandigarh.

Following this, Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Handa on Wednesday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) near the banks of rivers, including Ghaggar, amid rising water levels due to torrential rain in the ongoing monsoon session. The order states that approach with the 20 metres of rivers by any person is prohibited till September 26. At least 13 areas had been identified flood-prone.