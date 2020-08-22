Punjab CM Warns Of Harsher Measures After Aug 31 To Contain Spread Of COVID-19

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, on 21 August, said that he is willing to take harsher measures after 31 August if the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state continue to rise. He announced that Section 144 is being implemented in the state of Punjab and a gathering of more than 5 persons except for marriages & bhogs has been banned. CM Amarinder Singh also warned that strict action will be taken against the organisers of a large gathering.

Section 144 imposed

[Live] For the 16th edition of #AskCaptain to take up your queries & questions and also to share an important message on #Covid19. https://t.co/mHlUgHbnoi — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 21, 2020

Gatherings of more than 5 people barring marriages & bhogs are prohibited under Sec 144. Appeal to all including political organisations to adhere. Request religious leaders to ask followers to take precautions against #Covid19. If needed will take stricter decisions post 31 Aug. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 21, 2020

The Media Advisor to CM Amarinder Sing, Raveen Thukral took to Twitter to share CM Amarinder Singh's decisions to contain COVID-19 in the state. His tweet read, "Won't hesitate to take harsher measures after August 31, if needed to check #COVID__19 spread, warns CM @capt_amarinder as Punjab cases & deaths rise. Urges people to heed his repeated pleas on taking precautions amid projections of cases crossing 1 lakh by Sept 15."

CM Amarinder Singh's appeal to citizens

During his live interaction with the citizens of Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said that he receives daily reports on the COVID-19 situation in the state. He also shared his disappointment considering the rising number of cases, as reported by the health officials. The Punjab CM took this opportunity to dismiss the rumours that the state receives Rs 3 lakhs per confirmed coronavirus case from the World Health Organisation.

Captain Amarinder Singh urged the people to adhere to the rules, wear masks and maintain social distancing. He also said that he was disheartened after finding out that nearly 3000 to 6000 people of Punjab get fined daily for not wearing a mask. The Punjab CM expressed his anger and said that his job is to save the people and he will do everything in his power to contain the deadly and contagious COVID-19.

"I felt disappointed after the health officials shared the rising numbers of coronavirus cases with me. I have directed the concerned officials to implement stricter measures. Section 144 has been implemented in the state due to the current situation and rising numbers. My job is to save the people of Punjab and I will take whatever steps necessary in order to do that," said CM Amarinder Singh.

This move came just days after CM Amarinder Singh imposed additional curbs in Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala amid the rising numbers. These new COVID lockdown guidelines were an attempt to reduce the movement and restrict certain activities in the state. Following this, he also imposed night curfew from 7 PM to 5 AM across the state from August 21 will remain in force until August 31.

Coronavirus situation in Punjab

As per the Union Health Ministry reports, Punjab currently has 37,824 confirmed coronavirus cases. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state are 13,830 out of which 23,037 have recovered. The current coronavirus death toll in Punjabis 957.

(With inputs from ANI)