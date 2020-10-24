Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Kickstarts Phase-II Of Urban Improvement Program

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday launched Phase-II of the Rs 11,000 crore Urban Environment Improvement Programme (UEIP), with a virtual foundation-laying ceremony. The Phase-II is reportedly a Rs 700 crore project which was launched across all 167 urban local body towns of the state.

The CM also said that the Department of Excise and Taxation would soon notify the scheme that had been initiated after businesses expressed concern that issues related to their VAT assessments and grievances were not been redressed speedily.

'Despite acute financial crunch...'

"The UEIP schemes, of which Rs 3000 crore worth had been completed in the first Phase, will help the state make a significant improvement in the infrastructure of the cities and lives of its urban people. It will enable the development of state-of-art urban infrastructure and efficient service delivery systems," the statement quoting the chief minister said.

"Despite the acute financial crunch, the state government has succeeded in securing finances for these projects, connected digitally to over 45000 people at 940 locations," he added.

According to reports, Canal-based water supply in the four big cities of Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala, with work in Jalandhar was said to be launched on Saturday and the foundation stone for Patiala to be laid on Sunday. Also, work has been completed in 51 out of 116 towns for sewage facilities, while the rest will be completed next year.

The CM further urged cities to segregate domestic solid waste, emphasised on the need to ensure the cleanliness of towns and appreciated Nawanshahr for its consistently good performance in the Cleanliness Surveys of the Government of India.

He also asked Industries and Taxation Department officials come up with a user-friendly system to ensure that businesses, industry, and traders do not have to go from one office to another, considering cities were also centres of economic activity, with a focus on trade and industry.

