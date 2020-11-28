Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Opens Up On Farmers' Protests, MSP & Dialogue With Centre

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Saturday, Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh opened up on the ongoing farmers' protests. Strongly refuted the notion that he has masterminded the agitation, he argued in detail on why this is a spontaneous protest by the farmers against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. He also elaborated on the existing framework which he claimed is beneficial for Punjab's farmers.

On this occasion, he also provided clarity on his feud with his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar. Affirming faith in the Centre wanting a peaceful resolution of the situation, the Punjab CM suggested that the guarantee of the Minimum Support Price should be incorporated in the National Food Security Act. Meanwhile, Singh asserted that he was not worried about the internal crisis within the Congress party. According to him, the party was competent enough to decide on its leadership issue when Sonia Gandhi decides to step down. However, the senior Congress leader dismissed speculation of being a contender for the post of party president in the future.

Here are the key excerpts from the interview:

'Sympathy lies with Punjab farmers'

"The fact is very simple. My sympathy lies with the Punjab farmers. I have been Agriculture Minister in 1985/86 and I have been Agriculture Minister from 2002-07 and I am Agriculture Minister as the Chief Minister. I keep this portfolio as this is a portfolio which I have a lot of interest in. Before that, I was a Minister for Rural Development, so I know every village in the state. I know 75% of my farmers own less than 5 acres of land."

"They are all little farmers of Punjab. For them, these three bills that came in Parliament, they are feeling that the future of their families as farmers is finished. Because there is a system that is working in Punjab...The government is saying that it will give MSP. But is the government putting it down in the Food Security Act or the new Acts? I don’t think so. As far as we are concerned, we are willing to do anything to bring about a peaceful settlement which will come about when the farmers get satisfied. This is not happening. Therefore, when the bills were passed, we had called the Assembly session and pass our own bills which we have the Constitutional authority to do. Now, the Governor is sitting on it."

Spontaneous protest by farmers

"When they agitated on my railway lines, all my railway lines were blocked for 60 days. Industrial loss worth Rs.40,000 crore has taken place. But I never set the police to lift them up from the rails because I knew what was in their heart. Amarinder Singh didn’t tell them to sit on the railway lines. They decided that they are going to do a ‘Delhi Chalo’ movement on November 26 and 27."

'Mandi system is not anti-farmer'

"What is anti-farmer in this? If it was anti-farmer, there would be an agitation here and not in Delhi. When the Mandi comes in, we take 2-3% which is put into the rural development fund. That rural development fund goes to develop the roads linking my 12,700 villages. All the link roads are maintained by us through this 3%. Similarly, the internal management and development of all villages are done through this APMC fund, that is about Rs.3000-4000 crore depending on your crop. When you take it away, how am I going to develop the villages and maintain my roads?"

'Amend the Food Security Act'

"Already the Prime Minister has made a statement and other Ministers have made a statement. Then put it in the Food Security Act. Amend the Food Security Act and put it that MSP is guaranteed by them. That is what the farmers want to hear. They want to know that we will be getting a certain amount of money which we have been getting every year to run our families."

Feud with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

"Firstly, Khattar’s statement today- He says that I congratulate my Haryana farmers for not joining this agitation. 40,000-50,000 Haryana farmers have joined this agitation. He doesn’t know what is happening in his own state. There are times when someone says something wrong and you don’t accept it. I don’t accept anyone saying that I am the agitator, I am the producer of this agitation, I am the Commander-in-Chief of this agitation. What sort of nonsense is this? Can a Chief Minister of a state lead an agitation?"

Opposition to violence during protests

'Firstly, I take great umbrage at the fact that I am being linked to this. I have nothing to do with this. I am a nationalist to the core. This is my nation. I am sitting on the borders. I will never allow law and order to go out which affects that situation."

Dialogue with the Centre

'I have spoken to the Home Minister yesterday. I spoke to the Prime Minister day before yesterday. I requested them that instead of taking this meeting to the 3 rd, why don’t you call them earlier? Now they are going to sit in some place that they are going to give them in Delhi. And when they go there, call the leaders of the movement and talk to them. And try to resolve their issues there."

"I will certainly talk to them and I will talk to the government of India to try and bring about a resolution. But the government of India must be prepared to respond. While I am not saying that you surrender, certainly there has to be a meeting ground. I hope the government of India will because that is the impression I got from the Home Minister and Prime Minister. They all want this to be resolved.'

The crisis within the Congress party

" You have your ups and downs. This is a part of a healthy democracy. I remember a day when BJP had 2 MPs. I am not worried about it. My leader is the Congress president- Mrs. Sonia Gandhi. When she decides to give up, then the Working Committee will decide who has to come. I have seen lots of things happening in the last 52 years of my politics. After Indiraji died, I have heard people saying who after Indiraji? I have seen other events happen. I have seen Mrs. Gandhi since 1998 when she became the president and in 1999, she brought me as the PCC president. What happens within the party is our business."

National political role ruled out

"I have never been fond of national politics. I have always been fond of state politics. That doesn’t mean that I am not fond of my nation. Like this what is happening, I don’t want all my farmers to starve. I don’t want my industries to collapse. This is what I can do for my state and give strength to my country. I want that such problems should not arise in the state so that we can think about the future."

