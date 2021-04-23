Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Orders Reuse Of Bags In Good Condition For Grain Procurement

As many as 7 lakh bags have been arranged in the mandis of Patiala district after the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh given the nod to reuse of the good condition used bags.

Disclosing this here today, District Food and Supply Controller Harsharanjit Singh said that there was no problem of gunny bags in Patiala district and bardana was available as per the demand.

He said that after the decision of the Punjab government to reuse the used bags in good condition, instructions were issued to the district managers of various procurement agencies regarding the distribution of the bags and after that, about 7 lakh bags have been made available in the district. He said the number is constantly increasing and no one will have to face a shortage of gunny bags.

Giving figure of Bardana supplied so far in district Mandis, DFSC said that a total of 1.25 crore bags have been made available to fill the procured grain besides 53,000 metric tonnes of wheat meant for the National Food Security Act. He said that 97 per cent of the wheat that arrived in Mandis of Patiala district, has been procured and direct payment of Rs. 539.93 crore has been made to the farmers, so far with regular pouring in of payment to their accounts directly.

He appealed to the farmers who have not yet registered on the foodgrain procurement portal for direct payment, to go to the farmers' help desk, set up in the market committees and get their registration done so that the direct payment of their commodity would be made in their accounts without any delay.