Punjab CM Amarinder Singh To Take 1st Shot Of COVID Vaccine In State Post ICMR Nod

On the day of a major breakthrough in the race for COVID-19 vaccine, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced on Wednesday that he would take the first shot of the vaccine in Punjab when cleared by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Capt. Amarinder Singh made the announcement at a virtual cabinet meeting which had gathered to discuss the state government's strategy to roll out the vaccine. The Punjab CM's announcement comes as the UK government cleared the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID vaccine candidate for emergency use.

As per a press release by the state government, the Amarinder Singh-led administration has prioritised healthcare workers, frontline workers, the elderly population (over 50 years of age), and people with co-morbidities to be inoculated, which is in line with the Centre's strategy of immunization. To act upon the same, the state government has compiled a data of 1.25 lakh government and private healthcare workers to be vaccinated in the first phase. "Approximately 23% (70 lakh) of the state’s population, estimated at around 3 crores, will be vaccinated in terms of the GoI guidelines on vaccine prioritisation," said Punjab Health Secretary Hussan Lal.

READ | UK Approves Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID Vaccine For Mass Rollout, Inoculation Begins Next Week

Punjab govt seeks Centre's help

The Punjab state government has also ramped up its efforts to ensure sufficient storage facilities and the required infrastructure when the vaccine is available to Indian citizens. The administration has urged Centre for certain additional cold chain equipment, including vaccine vans, deep freezers, ice-lined refrigerators, cold boxes, vaccine carriers, ice packs, thermometers and stabilisers. Moreover, the state's Steering Committee is coordinating with the National Steering Committee, to ensure smooth vaccination drives.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 36,604 New Cases; UK Authorizes Pfizer Vaccine

Covishield to apply for emergency authorization

Earlier on November 20, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij received the first dose of Covaxin, as a part of the third phase of the trial. Covaxin - which is being developed by Bharat Biotech, in collaboration with the ICMR - is currently in the third phase of clinical trials, which are being conducted across the country. The Haryana Health Minister was the first trial participant for the Phase 3 trial which began in the state on Friday.

READ | Doctors React To Encouraging News As UK Approves Pfizer-BioNtech’s COVID Vaccine For Use

Apart from Covaxin, the Serum Institute of India (SII) is also rapidly moving further to provide India with its first COVID-19 vaccine. The SII, which has partnered with AstraZeneca Oxford, to develop 'Covishield' has informed that it will be seeking emergency authorization of the vaccine within the next two weeks. The pharmaceutical company is currently compiling data of its phase 3 results and is likely to seek an emergency license after AstraZeneca-Oxford receive the green signal from the UK government.

READ | Congress Fires Jibe As UK Approves Covid Vaccine; Asks 'will Indians Be Aatmanirbhar?'