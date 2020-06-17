Punjab CM Announced Ex-gratia Compensation To Kin Of 4 Martyred At The LAC

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced ex-gratia compensation, along with a government job to a next of kin of the four Indian Army jawans who were martyred in Ladakh after a violent faceoff with China.

In a press statement, the government said that while one family member each would be given a government job in all the four cases, the families of Naib Subedar Mandeep Singh and Naib Subedar Satnam Singh will be given Rs 12 lakh compensation each in line with the government policy, on account of their married status. Mandeep hailed from Rajpura in district Patiala, and Satnam Singh belonged to Gurdaspur.

The families of the two unmarried martyrs, Sepoy Gurtej Singh from Budhladha, District Mansa, and Sepoy Gurbinder Singh s/o Labh Singh, VPO, from Sangrur, will be given Rs 10 lakh each as compensation (Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia and Rs 5 lakh in lieu of land). Sepoy Gurbinder Singh belonged to the 3 Punjab regiment.

I pay my respects to Punjab’s martyrs Nb Sub Mandip Singh & Satnam Singh & Sep Gurbinder Singh & Gurtej Singh who laid down their lives in Ladakh clash with China. May Waheguru grant strength to their families. Ex-gratia grants & a job to next to kin will be given by State Govt. pic.twitter.com/ECwkw4HwAe — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 17, 2020

"The loss suffered by the families was immeasurable and could not be compensated with material things, but the compensation and the jobs would help alleviate some of their sufferings," said Captain Amarinder.

The Chief Minister said cabinet ministers would represent the state government at the martyrs’ funerals, which will be held with full Army honours in their native villages. He directed the respective district administrations to make all arrangements, befitting the occasion, for receiving the bodies of the fallen soldiers.

READ | Capt Amarinder Singh Calls For Strong Indian Response To Repeated Incursions By China

READ | Indo-China LAC Clash: Mamata Banerjee Offers Rs 5 Lakh Compensation To Two Bengal Martyrs

What happened in Galwan?

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per US intelligence reports, the Chinese side has suffered 35 casualties including a Commanding officer, during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian side. This physical hand-to-hand combat went on for many hours on Monday, sources revealed. While three soldiers were killed in action, 17 other succumbed to their injuries.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lodged a strong protest of the Indian government with China over the violent standoff at Galwan Valley during his telephonic conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday. The Indian minister recalled the Commander-level meeting at Moldo on June 6 and stated that China's attempt to erect a structure on the Indian side of Galwan is what became the source of dispute.

READ | COVID-19: Punjab Govt To Create 'micro-containment Zone' In Areas With Five Or More Cases

READ | LAC Faceoff: Russia Welcomes Talks For De-escalation Between 'close Partners' India, China