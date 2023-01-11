Punjab CM Asks CS 'if Vigilance Took Prior Sanction To Book IAS Officer'; Seeks Report

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday sought a report from the Chief Secretary (CS) Vijay Kumar Janjua in connection with a case registered by the Vigilance Bureau (VB) against IAS officer Neelima. The Chief Minister in his letter has questioned the CS whether the vigilance bureau took prior sanction from the Punjab government before booking an IAS officer.

This comes after the IAS association staged a protest in connection with the case filed by the VB against IAS officer Neelima along with former minister Sunder Sham Arora for allowing the bifurcation of an industrial plot.

Republic Media Network has accessed the letter of CM Bhagwant Mann, in which he has sought a report from the Chief Secretary and has directed to submit the action taken report to him. In the letter, CM Mann mentioned that the mandatory prior approval in the FIR registered against various public servants was not taken under Section 17 A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

"I would like that C.S. may immediately check the status as to whether requisite prior approval has been taken or not in the instant case. If not, then immediate consequential action as warranted under the law may be ensured. In addition, CS should call the relevant office record of the Vigialnace Bureau wherein the decision to register the FIR was taken/approved and a proper report may be submitted in this regard," stated Punjab CM's letter.

The letter added, "Further, CS may also issue suitable directions to VB not to violate the provisions as mandated under the law, in future, a well-defined standard operation procedure may also be issued forthwith".

Punjab vigilance filed FIR in Plot Transfer case

Punjab Vigilance Bureau has registered a case against former minister Sunder Sham Arora, an IAS officer and 10 other government officials for allegedly transferring an industrial plot to a realtor firm and allowing it to establish a township by cutting plots in violation of norms.

Sunder Sham Arora was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau last year in another case. The Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said that with an aim to promote the industry, the Punjab government had allotted 25 acres of land to Anand Lamps Limited through a sale deed in 1987 which was later transferred to a firm named Signify Innovations.

The plot was then sold to Gulmohar Township through a sale deed by Signify Innovations after procuring a no-objection certificate from PSIDC. On March 17, 2021, then industry and commerce minister Sundar Sham Arora forwarded a letter to then MD of PSIEC, Neelima, an IAS officer, received from Gulmohar Township for further bifurcation of plots.

The committee members, IAS officer Neelima, and former minister Sundar Sham Arora colluded with each other and misused their official positions to give an unfair advantage to the owners/directors of Gulmohar Township Company, he claimed.