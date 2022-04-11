Punjab CM asks Industry dept to simplify procedure for inter-departmental clearances

Chandigarh, Apr 11 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday asked the industry department to simplify the procedure for inter-departmental clearances to further strengthen the single window system of providing no-objection certificates to set up units.

Mann also emphasised the need to create an industry-friendly atmosphere in the state.

He was chairing a review meeting of the industries and commerce department, according to an official release.

Mann said the Aam Aadmi Party-led government's efforts to create a corruption-free and people-friendly environment will give further fillip to the industrial growth in the state.

"The industry will soon start witnessing a promising future in the state but we want to focus on attracting employment generating industry to create enormous employment opportunities for our youth," said Mann while directing the industry department to come up with a policy attracting such industries.

Reviewing the single window system of providing NoCs to new industries, the chief minister asked the department to bring innovative changes in it to ensure efficient, transparent and hassle-free services for the investors. PTI CHS VSD BAL BAL