Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday issued his first response to the clashes between Shiv Sena workers and pro-Khalistan groups in Patiala on Friday, calling the incident 'deeply unfortunate'. The Punjab CM revealed that as per his conversation with the DGP, peace had been restored in the area and that the situation was being 'closely monitored.' Bhagwant Mann also assured that attempts to create 'disturbance' in the state would not be allowed by the government. 'Punjab’s peace and harmony are of utmost importance,' he asserted.

The incident of clashes in Patiala are deeply unfortunate. I spoke with the DGP, peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the State. Punjab’s peace and harmony is of utmost importance. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) April 29, 2022

Shiv Sena clashes with pro-Khalistani groups in Patiala

A massive clash broke out between Shiv Sena and pro-Khalistani Sikh organizations on Friday in Punjab's Patiala. The clash took place between the two groups after Shiv Sena marched against Khalistan in Patiala. Following the march, pro-Khalistani groups arrived at the site with weapons. Incidents of stone-pelting between the sides were also reported from the clash site after which the police rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

According to the visuals accessed by Republic TV, pro-Khalistani groups arrived at the Shiv Sena march site with sharp weapons like swords. Stone pelting also took place, in which one person was reportedly injured. The injured person has been admitted to a nearby hospital. Heavy police forces have been deployed in the region with the situation remaining tense in Patiala.

Following the clashes, Dr Bhatti, former Punjab DGP while speaking to Republic TV, slammed the clashes and called it ‘unfortunate’. He further added that the pro-Khalistan groups should not be allowed to recruit more people.“It should not have happened in Punjab and I personally blame the administration. They should not have allowed Shiv Sena to take out the procession,” he told Republic. The former DGP also claimed that the attacks were inevitable as it is imposed by radical elements.