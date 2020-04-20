Punjab CM Urges Industrial Units In Non-containment Zones To Strictly Follow COVID Norms

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday clarified industrial units being permitted to function in non-containment zones would be required to align to the state orders and also the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines. This comes after the Central government has allowed some of the industrial and commercial activities to resume operations from April 20. However, the relaxation will not be effective in containment areas.

The MHA guidelines are in consonance with the state government's decision to allow certain units to function with labourers staying on-site, the Chief Minister pointed out, adding the centre had accepted Punjab's suggestion on this count.

Earlier on Sunday evening, the chief minister ruled out on the possibility of relaxation on the lockdown, except as needed to ensure the procurement of wheat, till May 3, when he will again review the situation, a press release said. At the same time, he asked the Deputy Commissioners to facilitate the opening of industrial units in non-containment areas by meticulously complying with the detailed instructions issued by the state on April 18 to facilitate the opening of such industrial units that can operate in the light of the MHA orders.

April 20 COVID Lockdown Relaxation Takes Effect

With the partial relaxation of lockdown, a wide range of activities including from the government and some from the private sector that are necessary to mitigate the hardship caused by the Covid lockdown will be resumed from Monday. To ensure that the economic cycle moves on, the Central government has allowed some of the industrial and commercial activities to resume operations from April 20. However, the relaxation will not be effective in containment areas.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has taken to Twitter to present a list of all the activities that will be allowed after April 20 lockdown relaxation, though not in containment zones:

Here is a list of what will remain open all over India with effect from 20th April 2020.



This will NOT be applicable in the containment zones.



Let us all fight together against #Covid19#IndiaFightsCorona#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/d1EG0CMEOa — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 18, 2020

