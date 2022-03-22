Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Announces Bhagat Singh's Death Anniversary As State Holiday

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced in the Legislative Assembly that the state will be installing statues of the architect of the Indian constitution Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Notably, the Vidhan Sabha of the state where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has a clear mandate, passed the resolution, giving permission for the same.

Earlier in his speech, CM Bhagwant Mann had declared a state holiday on March 23. It is pertinent to mention that March 23 holds an important significance in the Indian history of freedom struggle since Sheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh was hanged on this very day along with his two friends and freedom fighters Rajguru and Sukhdev.

Bhagwant Mann also declared in this speech that on September 28, the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, schools of Punjab will hold history lessons and teach about the great freedom fighter to the students so that they can get inspired from his life.

Bhagwant Mann becomes the CM of Punjab

In a historic moment for AAP on Wednesday, Bhagwant Mann took oath as the 17th CM of Punjab in the presence of thousands of people at freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's ancestral village Khatkar Kalan.

After AAP won the election, Mann had said that he will not allow pictures of ex-CMs in the government offices and would replace them with a photo of Indian Freedom Fighter Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and the Head of the Drafting Committee of the Indian Constitution, Dr B. R. Ambedkar.

Flanked by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Mann was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit. As the CM face of AAP, he led Punjab to a mammoth victory besides winning the Dhuri seat by beating Congress leader Dalvir Singh Goldy.

AAP MLAs take oath as Ministers in Punjab Cabinet

Ten MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took oath as Ministers in the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Cabinet on Saturday at a swearing-in ceremony in Chandigarh. Among the 10 Cabinet ministers, eight are first-time legislators to be inducted into the Cabinet, which also includes a woman.

While MLAs Harpal Singh Cheema and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer are the two exceptions, the other eight MLAs, including Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Vijay Singla, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Bram Shanker, and Harjot Singh Bains are among the ones to be elected for the first time in Assembly.