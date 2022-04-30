Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Asserts Patiala Violence Was Political, Not Communal

A day after violent clashes erupted in Punjab's Patiala, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that the state government is trying to maintain peace in the state and a high-level meeting is currently going on. Citing Punjab's good social bonding, CM Mann stated that the clash happened between political parties, not communities. He further informed that the AAP administration has taken strict action against the violence and police officials have been transferred.

"We are maintaining peace in Punjab. Also, a meeting of the peace committee is going on. This incident happened between two political parties as they fought each other. This didn't happen between the communities as Punjab has a good social bonding. The clash was political and not communal. For now Police officials have been transferred", said CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Govt Transfers Patiala IG, SSP, And SP After Clashes

After holding an urgent meeting with DGP and other senior officials over the Patiala violence incident, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann pulled up the DGP over the clashes and further ordered an immediate inquiry into the matter. Following this, the Chief Minister has also taken action against the officers responsible for the breakdown of the law and order situation and further ordered the transfer of several police officers serving in Patiala.

As per the latest reports, three police officers have been replaced including Patiala IG Rakesh Agrawal, Patiala SSP Nanak Singh, and Patiala SP Harpal Singh. Furthermore, they have been replaced by Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, Deepak Paril, and Wazir Singh respectively. The senior police officers were transferred on the directions of the CM with immediate effect in regard to their inaction during the Patiala violence.

Patiala violence

The incident happened earlier on Friday when the pro-Khalistani organisation collided with the Shiv Sena workers, who were carrying out a procession against the prevalence of the ‘anti-national’ Khalistani organisations in Patiala. Stones were pelted at the Shiv Sena workers after they raised anti-Khalistan slogans. Clashes broke out outside the Kali Mata temple when members of Shiv Sena began a 'Khalistan Murdabad March'.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann chaired a crucial meeting of the DGP and all the top officials after horrific clashes broke out between the Shiv Sena workers and pro-Khalistan groups in Patiala on Friday. CM Mann informed that he directed the officials to launch an immediate investigation of the incident. Moreover, the Punjab CM has also instructed the officials to make sure that not a single culprit is spared. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena distanced itself from the party's state unit working president Harish Singla who was arrested by the Punjab police later in the day.

(Image: ANI/PTI)