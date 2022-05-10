Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Briefed & Getting Updates On Mohali Police Intel Office Explosion

In a significant development, a blast was reported at the Intelligence Wing Office of the Punjab Police in Mohali. According to Republic TV's sources, the blast, which took place at around 7:45 PM, was conducted using a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) or some similar contraption. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has taken complete details of the matter from the Punjab DGP, sources said. He is in constant touch with senior officers, they added.

In a statement, the Mohali Police said, "A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Intelligence Headquarters in Sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7:45 pm. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called."

After the blast, a heavy police deployment could be seen on the road opposite to the Intelligence HQ. In the visuals accessed, the Punjab Police had cordoned off the entire area. The police are currently also examining the CCTV footage, and no casualties have been reported so far, as per the latest information. According to sources, the Punjab Police has also ruled out any terrorist angle for the moment. They say that the explosives kept in the building exploded, though this remains unverified, seeing as the image of the 4th floor room where the explosion took place shows some amount of glass from the shattered window inside the room, indicating something likely entered through the window.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, reacting to the minor blast, expressed shock over the unfortunate incident and urged CM Mann to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice at the earliest. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Shocked to hear about the blast at the @PunjabPoliceInd Intelligence headquarter in Mohali. Thankfully nobody was hurt. This brazen attack on our police force is deeply concerning and I urge CM @BhagwantMann to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice at the earliest."