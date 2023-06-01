Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Denies Z+ Security Cover, Says, 'protected By Punjab Police'

After the Centre accorded 'Z-plus' category armed security cover to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in view of possible threats to him emanating from the country and abroad, the Punjab Chief Minister denied taking the cover of Z+ security. Punjab Chief Minister has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) mentioning he doesn't require Z+ security.

In a letter to the MHA, Bhagwant Mann refused to accept the security cover for Punjab and Delhi reportedly mentioning that he is protected at both these places by the Punjab Police.

Almost a week earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) accorded the sanction to give' Z-plus' category armed security cover to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Ministry of Home Affairs said that the 49-year-old Chief Minister will be secured by the VIP protection squad of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Notably, the security of the Punjab Chief Minister was upgraded as Khalistani activities have been escalating in the state.

In 2022, the Centre upgraded the security cover of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani to Z+ after a review of the perceived threat perception to him by Central Intelligence and security agencies. Notably, there are different categories of security covers namely X, Y, Y-plus, Z, Z+ and SPG (Special Protection Group).

Lately, Khalistani activities are increasing in Punjab. As the state-wide manhunt for Amritpal Singh made the Central agencies and the AAP govt in Punjab work together, it put the spotlight on the recurrent issue of Khalistan in the state. Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's supporters staged rallies and vandalised Indian consulates in San Francisco and London.

Notably, Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh was arrested on April 23 after being on the run for over a month. He was taken into police custody from Moga's Rode village in Punjab and is presently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail.