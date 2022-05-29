Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Directs Officials To Use E-office To Promote Transparency In PDS

To promote transparency in the public delivery system, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has directed officers to use e-office, which will not only provide citizen services to the people of Punjab at their doorsteps but also reduce the burden on document management. Notably, immediately after taking over the chief minister's office, CM Mann had stated that he will work towards making the government services get delivered directly to the people through digitisation, rather than people having to fight their way to get their work done from the government offices.

According to an official spokesperson, the state administration is constantly working to replace the traditional file system with digitisation in order to provide the services to the people at their doorsteps. The spokesperson further added that the launch of the e-office will facilitate home delivery of public services and will also bring more transparency in official working.

CM Bhagwant Mann posted a tweet and said, "Punjab moving towards e-Governance! During the meeting with the Governance Reform Officers, it was discussed to promote the culture of e-Office. To provide facilities to the general public at their doorsteps and also reducing the load of files in government offices."

E-Governance ਵੱਲ ਵੱਧਦਾ ਪੰਜਾਬ!



ਅੱਜ ਸ਼ਾਸਨ ਸੁਧਾਰ ਦੇ ਅਫ਼ਸਰਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ ਦੌਰਾਨ E-Office ਦੇ ਕਲਚਰ ਨੂੰ ਅੱਗੇ ਵਧਾਉਣ ‘ਤੇ ਚਰਚਾ ਹੋਈ..ਆਮ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਹੂਲਤਾਂ ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਦੇ ਦੁਆਰ ਪਹੁੰਚਾਉਣ ਲਈ..ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਦਫ਼ਤਰਾਂ ‘ਚ ਫਾਈਲਾਂ ਦਾ ਭਾਰ ਘਟਾਉਣ ਅਤੇ ਕੰਮ-ਕਾਜ ਨੂੰ E-Office ਵੱਲ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਜਾਣ ਲਈ ਅਸੀਂ ਲਗਾਤਾਰ ਕੰਮ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ.. pic.twitter.com/QWKIvEuN0N — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 28, 2022

CM Mann launches online services through Sewa Kendras

The CMO on May 28 launched 122 online services through the 526 Sewa Kendras across the state.

The services related to departments of agriculture, local government, technical education, medical education and Research, services like fertiliser and pesticides licence of the agriculture department, duplicate certificates from technical education board/PTU, bed and breakfast homestay scheme, farm tourism scheme, provisional registration, permanent registration, duplicate registration certificate, foreign registration transfer related to Punjab medical council, NOC for fire safety, title transfer/name change in sewerage connection or water connection related to local government can now be accessed through the Sewa Kendras at the click of a button.

"Earlier, most of these services were provided in time-consuming offline mode and now these services have been fully automated with computerised workflow with online status tracking," the spokesperson added.

Punjab CM Mann stressed to the officials, that to eliminate the need for the citizens to even visit the Sewa Kendras, 100 more services should be brought under the ambit of m-services and the Punjab government portal.

Image: Twitter/@BhagwantMann