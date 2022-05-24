In an unprecedented development on Tuesday, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sacked the state's Health Minister Vijay Singla over corruption allegations against him. Singla is a first-time MLA who defeated Congress candidate and singer Sidhu Moosewala from the Mansa seat by 63,323 votes in the recently concluded Assembly polls. Releasing a video message, Mann stated that Singh had demanded a 1% commission from officials for contracts. Action was taken against Singla after concrete evidence was uncovered in this regard.

Bhagwant Mann stated, "Shri Arvind Kejriwal had told me, 'Bhagwant, I can't tolerate dishonesty, bribe and corruption worth 1 paise'. Then, I gave him my word that this won't happen. Our party was born out of an agitation against corruption. We will not spare even our own. A case was brought to my notice alleging that a Minister in my government demands 1% commission in every tender. I took this case very seriously. Only I know about this case. Neither the opposition parties nor the media know about this case."

"If I wanted to, I could have scuttled the case. But I would have deceived my conscience and the trust of lakhs of people who voted for me. That's why, I am taking strict action against this Minister and sacking him from the Council of Ministers. I have given instructions to the police to register a case against him. The name of the Minister is Dr. Vijay Singla. He is my Health Minister. He indulged in malpractices in his department. He has accepted his guilt as well," he added. Subsequently, Singla was arrested by the Punjab Police.

AAP's anti-corruption stance

Reacting to the ouster of the Punjab Health Minister on Twitter, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha remarked, "Aam Aadmi Party is the only party that has the integrity, courage and uprightness to take action against their own on grounds of corruption. We saw it in Delhi, now we are witnessing it in Punjab. Zero tolerance for corruption. Commendable decision by CM Bhagwant Mann". Interestingly, this is not the first time that an AAP Minister has been sacked in this fashion within months of the formation of the government.

Addressing a live press conference in October 2015, AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had sacked his Food Supplies Minister Asim Ahmed Khan over corruption charges. After assuming power in March, Bhagwant Mann launched an anti-corruption helpline aimed at eradicating the menace of corruption from the state. He urged people to record an audio or video clip of an official demanding bribe for any work and send it on the helpline number.