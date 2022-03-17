A day after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann announced his first big decision on Thursday. Taking to his social media handle, Mann announced that an anti-corruption helpline, his personal WhatsApp number, will be launched on 23 March – Shaheed Divas, the day Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar were hanged by the British.

"If anyone asks you for a bribe, send me a video/audio recording of it. Strict action will be taken against the corrupt. Corruption will no longer work in Punjab," the newly sworn-in CM asserted in a tweet in Hindi. Before making the announcement, the artist-turned-politician noted that 'no one in the history of Punjab would have taken such a decision.'

'There will be no corruption in Punjab now'

भगत सिंह जी के शहीदी दिवस पर, हम anti-corruption हेल्पलाइन नम्बर जारी करेंगे। वो मेरा पर्सनल वॉट्सऐप नंबर होगा। अगर आपसे कोई भी रिश्वत मांगे, उसकी वीडियो/ऑडियो रिकॉर्डिंग करके मुझे भेज देना। भ्रष्टाचारियों के ख़िलाफ़ सख्त एक्शन लिया जाएगा।



पंजाब में अब भ्रष्टाचार नहीं चलेगा। — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 17, 2022

On Wednesday, March 16, Bhagwant Mann took oath as the 17th CM of Punjab in the presence of thousands of people at legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's ancestral village, Khatkar Kalan. Flanked by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Mann was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

"Ishq karna sabka paidaishi haq hai, kyun na is baar watan ki sarzamin ko mehboob bana liya jaye," Punjab's new Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also quoted Bhagat Singh after taking the oath. CM Mann outlined how there were many areas that needed to be worked on. He addressed his maiden meeting after assuming charge as the chief minister of the state, urging the top brass of state civil and police administration to discharge their duties as public servants in the letter and spirit.

Massive victory for AAP in Punjab

Assembly elections in Punjab took place in a single phase on February 20, whereas the counting of votes was held on March 10. Post the counting of votes, the Election Commission of India announced on its official website that the ruling Congress had managed to win only 18 seats, the Shiromani Akali Dal- Bahujan Samaj Party and the Bharatiya Janata Partly alliances 3 and 2 respectively as candidates of the AAP alone bagged 91 of the 117 seats. This was also a massive jump from its 2017 tally of 20 seats.

Image: PTI