Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh Orders Expansion Of COVID-19 Contact Tracing To 15 People

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh ordered expanding the COVID-19 contact tracing of positive patients to 15 people on Monday, November 2. With this, the Punjab CM also made it mandatory for all the hospitals and radiology labs that conduct CT scans to report patients to the state administration in case of suspicion of COVID-19 infection. The measures come as Punjab further ramps up its COVID management systems.

Read: AAP Rejects Punjab CM’s Appeal To Join In Meeting President; Calls It 'political Drama'

Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Singh orders expansion of COVID Contact Tracing to 15 persons, makes RT-PCR the rule & rat exception. Makes it mandatory for hospitals to share information on suspicious CT scans with Health Dept.https://t.co/rSPTKpAtJf — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) November 2, 2020

Punjab prepares for a second wave

The CM further directed the Health Department to make RT-PCR the rule, with RAT to be treated as an exception. He also ordered that a 24×7 testing facility should be made available at all the District Hospitals and all fever cases and other symptomatic cases should be tested with RTPCR.

As per the Punjab government press release, "To streamline and prioritise the process of Covid vaccination, the Chief Minister ordered a state-level 3-tier vaccine supervision mechanism, comprising a steering committee as well as state and district task force, to be put in place."

With growing apprehensions of a second wave, the Punjab CM urged the organisers of social and religious congregations to encourage all participants to get themselves tested.

Read: Punjab CM Launches 'Dr BR Amberdkar Post Matric Scholarship Scheme' For SC Students

"Noting that people were now relying on CT scans in a big way instead of getting themselves tested for Covid, the Chief Minister directed the Health Department to make sharing of information regarding those coming for CT scans with the health authorities. The state government’s health expert committee head, Dr. KK Talwar, earlier said unless checked, the practice of patients confining themselves to CT scans could be dangerous for the state," the official press release further read.

Moreover, to ensure the distribution of vaccines among the vulnerable, Singh has ordered for the constitution of a State Steering Committee to be headed by the Chief Secretary, with monthly meetings to check progress. Also, a state task force will be headed by Principal Secretary Health with the aim of holding meetings every fortnight. At the District level, the Districts Magistrates will head the District Task Force by meeting on a weekly basis.

Captain Amarinder Singh urged concerned departments like health, police, revenue and other civilian staff to dedicate the month of November for the testing of staff. He said that the government has already sanctioned Rs.900 Crore for COVID Response. He ensured that funds will not become a constraint for ensuring the best reponse to battle the pandemic.

Punjab Health Secretary Hussan Lal said testing needed to be increased in few areas like Bathinda, Faridkot, Fazilka, Ferozpur, Mohali, Mukstar and Pathankot. DK Tiwari, Medical Education Secretary said that there were 95 patients admitted in the three medical colleges of the state. He added that no death has been reported in these institutions in past one week.

The press release added, "To a query from the Chief Minister regarding plasma therapy response, Tiwari said of the 71 patients given the therapy in government medical colleges, 6 had not survived, while in the private institutions, 8 of the 47 given plasma therapy had died."

Read: Akali Dal Challenges Punjab CM; Asks 'When Will State Farm Bills Come In Force?'

Also Read: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Asks Centre To Either Repeal Or Amend 'anti-farm Laws'

(Image Credits: PTI/Pixabay)