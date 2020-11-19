Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh’s Son Raninder Singh Joins ED Probe In FEMA Case

Raninder Singh, the son of Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh, reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Jalandhar on Thursday, after being summoned for violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets case.

Raninder earlier failed to appear before ED

When he was summoned earlier this month, Raninder had sought adjournment on health grounds. "My client Raninder Singh is suffering from high fever, cold and cough. He has also given a sample for COVID-19 test. He has sought a short adjournment solely on health grounds keeping his and everyone's safety in mind," advocate Jaiveer Shergill told ANI.

Singh had also sought adjournment from appearing before the economic offences watchdog on the previous summon, October 27, as he was required to be present before Parliamentary Committee in relation to Olympic Games 2021. In August, the ED had filed three applications in a Ludhiana court for the inspection of new documents filed by the Income Tax department in the cases against the Chief Minister and his son.

According to the Hindustan Times, the central agency initiated action against Raninder under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) after the Income Tax department filed a complaint in a Ludhiana court, saying he had lied under oath about trusts owned by him in the Virgin Islands. The I-T department alleged that Raninder was a ‘settler’ of Jacaranda Trust, which the family formed. Other undisclosed trusts include Mulwala Holdings Limited and Allworth Venture Holding Limited

Both Captain Amarinder and Raninder have denied any wrongdoing and termed the charges false. Raninder Singh had unsuccessfully contested the 2009 Lok Sabha polls and the 2012 Punjab Assembly election on a Congress ticket.

