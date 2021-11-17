Punjab Cheif Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM). CM Channi during the meeting decided to cancel all the FIRs against farm law agitators registered by the Punjab Police. The Punjab CM additionally announced free electricity for Agriculture Purpose (AP) metered category consumers.

CM Channi listens to farmer's demands; cancels FIRs

In a major development ahead of the 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly elections, CM Charanjit Channi chaired a crucial meeting with the 32 farm unions of the SKM. A list of demands revolving around agrarian issues was put forward by the SKM which included issues like procurement of crops, damage due to weather conditions & land acquisition disputes. While hearing out the demands put forwards by the farmers, CM Channi announced to cancel the FIR' registered by the Punjab Police against farm law protestors. These FIRs were of those who had created chaos in the guise of protests.

Channi announces free power for 500 connections

At the meeting, CM Channi also announced the decision to grant free electricity to 500 connections under Agriculture Purpose (AP) metered category consumers. CM Channi while subjecting on the same added, "Those who were allotted connections under Tatkal scheme in 2017. These consumers would now get free power at par with agricultural consumers."

Channi enhances compensation cotton growers affected by pink bollworm attack

Farmers in Punjab had extensively reported of pink bollworm attacks which cascaded the production of raw cotton further resulting in huge loses. These farmers had reported of a major threat of Pink bollworms which were considered as a pest of the cotton crow. The larvae feeds on the seeds and then damage the fibres of cotton. CM Channi while turning his attention to the same announced to enhance compensation from ₹12000 to ₹17000 per acre to cotton growers affected by pink bollworm attack. While announcing the same Channi added, "Farm labourers in the picking of cotton to get 10 % of relief."

On the adulteration of milk and milk products, CM Channi sought wholehearted cooperation and support from the farm organizations to stamp out this menace and sounds warning to unscrupulous elements involved in adulteration in milk and milk products

