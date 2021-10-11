Punjab CM Channi Announces Rs 50 Lakh Ex-gratia, Govt Job For Families Of Poonch Martyrs

After Indian Army Personnel were martyred in Poonch, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday announced ex-gratia grant of Rs. 50 lakh and a government job to one member of the bereaved family of Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh Sena Medal, Naik Mandeep Singh, and Sepoy Gajjan Singh.

Notably, Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh of unit 4 Mechanized Infantry, 1 Sikh, hailed from Village Mana Talwandi in District Kapurthala and is survived by his wife Sardarni Raj Kaur and daughter Samarjit Kaur. Naik Mandeep Singh of 11 Sikh, was from Village Chhatha Shira, near Ghanike Bangar (Aliwal to Fatehgarh Churian road) in District Gurdaspur and he is survived by his wife Sardarni Mandeep Kaur and two sons who are three years and two months old respectively. Sepoy Gajjan Singh of 23 SIKH who belonged to Village Pachranda, Nurpur Bedi in District Ropar was married just four months ago and is survived by his wife Sardarni Harpreet Kaur.

Extending his sympathies with the bereaved families of the brave soldiers, the Chief Minister said, "Their utmost dedication to defending the country’s unity and integrity, even putting their lives at stake would ever inspire their fellow soldiers to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment."

Indian army personnel martyred in J&K's Poonch

On Monday, the security forces launched a search and cordon operation in the forest area of the Poonch district. The operation was initiated after forces received inputs of terrorist infiltration in the Dera ki Gali (DKG) area of the district. The operation led to a major encounter that claimed the lives of a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four other Indian Army soldiers.

Earlier, two separate encounters broke in the valley. One was in Anantnag where an unidentified terrorist was killed while another was in Bandipora where a terrorist affiliated with The Resistance Front (an offshoot of Pakistan-based terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba) was killed. The forces have been carrying on operations in Jammu & Kashmir after targetted killings were reported in the valley.

On October 6, Wednesday- three civilians Makhan Lal Bindroo - a prominent Kashmiri Pandit businessman, a non-Kashmiri street vendor Virender Paswan and a Kashmiri Mohd Shafi Lone were killed. Thereafter, on October 5, Thursday, two school teachers-Satinder Kaur and Deepak Chand were killed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reportedly, the Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba has claimed responsibility for the attacks. In a letter, the TRF has claimed that it does not target innocents or civilians, but the ones who 'collaborate' with the Government of India.

(with inputs from ANI)