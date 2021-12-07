Punjab CM Channi asks people to get vaccinated against Covid

Chandigarh, Dec 7 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday appealed to people to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 at the earliest.

Channi, who got his second dose of an anti-coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday, also said people should not show any sort of complacency to protect themselves from the possible threat of the new variant Omicron.

Chairing a meeting to review preparedness to face any eventuality in the wake of Omicron, the chief minister directed the health and medical education research departments to work in tandem to intensify the pace of vaccination to cover the entire eligible population of the state, according to a government statement here.

While apprising Channi about the status of Covid vaccination so far in the state, the secretary of the health and family welfare department said 1.66 crore eligible people have been administered the first dose and 79.87 lakh have been administered both the doses.

The official said the health department has a stock of 46 lakh dose and medical teams are actively engaged in the vaccination drive.

Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements made till date to deal with any exigency, the chief minister said no case of Omicron has been reported in the state so far. PTI CHS SUN ANB ANB

