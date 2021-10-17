Punjab CM Channi 'condemns' Gurdwara Attack In Kabul, Asks For PM Modi's Intervention

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday denounced the recent attack on a Gurudwara in Afghanistan's Kabul that has led to terror among the Sikh community residing there. Armed Islamic radicals, hailing from a ‘special unit’ on October 16 barged into the Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita at Karte Parwan in Kabul, Afghanistan.

In a statement released later, the president of the Indian World Forum, Puneet Singh Chandhok, stated that armed men from the Special Unit of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan entered the Gurudwara and “intimidated the community at the gurdwara and abused sanctity of holy place”, ANI reported.

Denouncing the act, Punjab’s Chief Minister Channi said on Twitter: “I strongly condemn the attack on Gurdwara Sahib in Kabul by armed persons.” “I urge PM Narendra Modi to immediately direct the Union Ministry of External Affairs to take up the matter with Afghanistan government for ensuring safety and security of the Sikhs and their religious places,” he added.

Heavily armed men 'threaten' worshippers, Gurudwara guards

Chandhok informed that heavily armed men not only forcibly entered Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita at Karte Parwan but also threatened the guards and worshippers. The men raided the premises and warned of dire consequences. “They’re not only raiding the gurdwara but also the entire premises of community school attached next to it. The security guards of the gurdwara initially prevented them from entering but they were also threatened with dire consequences and also manhandled”, Chandhok said.

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi derided the Taliban for the attack on Kabul's Gurdwara Karte Parwan on October 16. In a tweet, Channi criticised the armed Taliban "officials" for their outrageous acts of intimidation, as he urged the Centre and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss the matter on priority at the global level. The Punjab CM also assured that his support is with the Sikh community residing in Afghanistan.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa also condemned the Taliban's attack on Kabul's Gurdwara Karte Parwan. Taking to Twitter, Sirsa said that around 15 to 16 heavily-armed terrorists claiming to be Taliban officials entered the gurdwara and demanded to search the premises.