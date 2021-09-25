Punjab CM Channi Seeks Centre Help To Authorise Cash Credit Limit For The Kharif Season

As the Kharif season approaches closer, Punjab Chief Minister S Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday requested the Centre to help the state in getting the authorisation of Cash Credit Limit (CCL) for the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS), 2021-22. Punjab CM Channi has urged the Centre to expedite the process from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Keeping in view the Kharif season, CM Channi had a detailed discussion with the Union Secretary, Food and Public Distribution, Sudhanshu Pandey.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Hussan Lal, Principal Secretary of Finance KAP Sinha besides Special Principal Secretaries to CM - Rahul Tiwari and Kamal Kishor Yadav, and Secretary of Food and Civil Supplies Gurkirat Kirpal Singh

What were the touchpoints of the discussion?

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister S. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. During the discussion, he complimented the enormous contribution of Punjab in the national food pool in terms of both wheat and paddy.

Acceding to the request, CM Channi allowed the current procurement of paddy according to the previous norms. Sudhanshu Pandey informed him that the Government of India has already decided to procure paddy in the state as per the existing norms during the current paddy season starting from October 1, 2021.

The Chief Minister informed the Union Secretary that the revised norms, in the future, should only be finalized by taking all the stakeholders, including the Punjab Government and Associations of farmers into confidence, as imposing these measures unilaterally would mean a great setback to Punjab.

Expecting a bumper paddy crop during the current season, the Chief Minister told the Secretary that the Government of India has fixed a target for procurement of 170 LMT of paddy. However, as per state agriculture production estimates, 191 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) of paddy is expected during the KMS 2021-22, for which elaborate arrangements are already being made.

CM agrees to install more E-pos

Chief Minister Channi mentioned that he will personally hold a meeting to review the progress of this scheme targeted to enhance the income of the 'fair price owners'. Agreeing to the proposal of the Union Secretary to install more E-pos (point of sale) machines in all the government 'fair price shops' to encourage other multi-tasking activities like collection of electricity bills, telephone bills and other utilities, the Chief Minister additinally directed the Secretary of Food & Civil Supplies to coordinate with the Centre for implementation of this scheme in the right earnest.

CM urges Union Secretary to instantly allow relaxations in norms; special scheme for organic farming

CM Channi further said that Punjab was experiencing unprecedented rains for the last 10 days and as per meteorological predictions, it is expected that the same would continue for a spell of 5-7 days. Due to the vagaries of nature, it is expected that some issues may arise at the time of harvesting. Therefore, the Chief Minister requested the Union Secretary to allow the relaxation in norms instantly, if need be.

The Chief Minister also requested that more impetus be given to the Agriculture industry. Responding to it, Union Secretary proposed that GoI will support Rice Bran Industry so that surplus production of rice can be absorbed within the state.

The Chief Minister also requested Union Food Secretary that a special scheme for organic farming may be started so that dependency on the rice-wheat cycle can be replaced by ecologically sensitive and sustainable agriculture practices.

With inputs from - ANI

Image Credits - ANI